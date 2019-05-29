Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino looking to fill 1,200 positions amid expansion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are looking for a job, then the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino may have the answer.

The hotel and casino is hosting a massive job fair in hopes of filling 1,200 positions amid their $1.5 billion expansion.

The jobs include both full-time and part-time positions and are in a number of departments, including banquets, beverage, cash operations, culinary, front desk and more.

The business does offer benefits, including health care, complimentary team member meals, 401k and advancement opportunities.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 4, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the northwest corner of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Prospective employees must submit applications online before attending. They are also requested to “dress for success” and bring along their resume, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said additional job fairs will also be held during the summer. Candidates hoping to attend a future job fair are recommended to monitor the careers website for future hiring events.

Fore more info, click here.

