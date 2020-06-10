Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood to reopen Friday

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced their plans to reopen this week.

The organization said the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood will reopen Friday, June 12 with restrictions.

We are excited to announce that we will be reopening on Friday, June 12 at 12pm. As we prepare to welcome you back, we have made essential updates to our operations – including the introduction of our SAFE & SOUND program guidelines. Learn More | https://t.co/AU2vT9iXmd pic.twitter.com/2cv54Kasoa — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) June 10, 2020

Among the changes include:

50% capacity in the casino

Temperature checks for guests and employees prior to entry

Mandatory face coverings

Plexiglass dividers between players at table games, poker games and customer service areas

Signs posted to encourage social distancing

Frequent cleaning

Hand sanitizing stations on the casino floor

An air system that will purify and disinfect the air

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

