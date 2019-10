A South Florida hot spot is now hiring.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a job fair, Sunday.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials need to staff more than 35 new culinary and nightlife outlets that are set to open in October as part of the resort’s $1.5 billion dollar expansion.

