Semi-truck slides off Palmetto Expressway; wet roads may be to blame

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck veered off the road on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens most likely as a result of the wet roads brought by Tropical Storm Eta.

The vehicle drifted over the guard rail in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 and came to a stop just before 167th Street, just before 5 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured tow crews working to figure out how to remove the damaged vehicle from the scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The incident slowed traffic in the area extending to the 37th Avenue exit, but the scene has since cleared.

