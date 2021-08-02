ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver and turtle are both lucky to be alive after a freak accident on a Florida highway.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said they received a call on Friday about a crash on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 176.

Officials said a semi-truck heading southbound managed to hit a turtle in the road, sending the creature flying through the windshield of a nearby vehicle.

Photos show the shattered windshield with a hole in the center and a turtle in the backseat of the car.

Officials said luckily both the turtle and the driver of the car were unharmed after the ordeal.

The turtle was later safely released.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.