Semi-truck hits power pole in Oakland Park, causing road closure

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews are working to make repairs after a semi-truck slammed into a power pole in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue to 39th Street, just south of Prospect Road, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the impact caused the power lines to come down.

Roads are expected to be closed for several hours. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

