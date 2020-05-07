Semi-truck carrying seafood catches fire on I-95 in Deerfield Beach; NB lanes shut down

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck carrying seafood caught fire shutting down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, as crews battled the blaze.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene south of Southwest 10th Street at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

#TRAFFICALERT – Northbound I-95 closed at SW 10th Street in Deerfield Beach due tractor trailer fire. pic.twitter.com/xSaZaqW5AJ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 7, 2020

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, troopers said.

Motorists in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

