Self-proclaimed pastor accused of repeatedly molesting 13-year-old girl

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A self-proclaimed pastor has been accused of habitually molesting a 13-year-old girl in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police arrested 40-year-old Ricardo Strachan, Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Strachan stands accused of victimizing a 13-year-old girl approximately 65 times in 2016.

Police said Strachan threatened the young girl with voodoo and told her his wife was a police officer and that she owned a gun.

The affidavit said Strachan was introduced to the victim by her step-father, who is also accused of molesting the girl over five dozen times, between December 2015 and December 2016.

According to police, Strachan is a self-proclaimed pastor with no affiliation to any particular church in Lauderhill.

Police said at some point, he was preaching from a storefront church at a strip mall in Lauderhill. However, that location is now vacant.

Strachan has posted bail and is expected to be released at some point, Friday. However, upon his release, he will have to wear a GPS monitor.

