Seeping sewage smell leaves residents of Miami Gardens neighborhood disgusted

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Miami Gardens neighborhood said they have been dealing with a strong smell of sewage coming from the street.

The sewage could be seen spilling out near the corner of Northwest 203rd Terrace and 30th Place.

John Webster, who lives nearby, said people notice the smell when they come pick him up from his home.

He said, “People come and pick me up and say, ‘My Jesus — what’s going on? When it gets rain, it gets faster, and then it goes all over the place.”

Harvey Griffin’s family lives across the street from the smell sewage.

“It smells awful, like the toilet is overflowing,” he said. “It’s just been difficult.”

Harvey Griffin IV said the smell has also been difficult for Rocco, his dog, whose walks are often cut short.

“We can’t come outside,” he said. “We can’t walk our beautiful dog. It’s just bad.”

“I called the county. I got no response,” Griffin said.

When 7News called Miami-Dade County, they said the problem was not on their radar, but they said when it rains a lot and the water seeps into the system, this type of incident can happen.

County officials also said too many people are putting grease and things they shouldn’t in drains and toilets, causing headaches like the one in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County crews arrived Thursday afternoon to track down the trouble.

Residents are hoping the workers can bring this smelly situation to a close.

“I can’t even send the kids out here because it smells so bad,” resident Angel Washington said.

“It’s just bad,” Griffin IV said.

“Somebody needs to do something about it,” Griffin said.

7News cameras captured county crews working on the spill. Another crew was spotted working down the street from the spill on a nearby pump and making sure it works properly.

7News has learned the work has been going on for several days.

Residents are hoping all the activity in the area will have them breathing fresh air soon.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.