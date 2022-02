MIAMI (WSVN) - The Paramount Miami World Center is sharing some hearts and kisses.

The skyscraper is lighting up the magic city with the world’s largest LED animated kissing lips and enormous floating hearts for the special holiday.

Take your special someone to watch the Paramount Miami World Center on Valentine’s Day to see the illuminating lights.

