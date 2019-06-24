Security video captures vehicle burglars breaking into cars in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured vehicle burglars smashing their way through car windows at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

The break-ins happened at the entrance of the complex near Southwest 36th Street and 114th Avenue, Sunday morning.

The video captured three crooks breaking into the vehicles, and two of the crooks could be seen wearing white hoodies. The trio then could be seen hopping the fence, smashing the windows and searching the vehicles for valuables.

Around seven miles away, in Doral, 17 vehicles were ransacked along the 5400 block of Northwest 114th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Andrea Martinez said her car and her father’s vehicles were among those targeted.

“Two of my dad’s cars. My car. Everyone’s car,” she said. “We don’t have any security here. Nobody.”

While residents clean up and repair their damaged vehicles, they hope investigators can catch the culprits before they do it again.

Both of the apartment complexes targeted Sunday morning are gated with fencing surrounding the properties.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.