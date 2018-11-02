Security guard’s body found in Miami Gardens park

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a security guard’s body was discovered at a park in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

7Skyforce flew over Scott Park, located at Northwest 176th street and 17th Avenue, where Miami Gardens Police could be seen blocking off the entire park.

The body of a security guard was found in the playground area of the park by a woman who was exercising.

“Miami Gardens Police Department responded about 6:15 this morning to the call of a black male who was found laying, bleeding from the head area, here at Scott Lake Park,” said Carolyn Frasier of Miami Gardens Police.

The victim’s identity or cause of death have not yet been determined.

The man was wearing a security guard’s outfit. However, police said he does not work for the City of Miami Gardens.

“We’re not sure if he was on his way to work. We’re not sure what he was doing at the time,” Frasier said. “We’re still investigating exactly who he is, where he lives and notifying the next of kin.”

Investigators are currently combing the scene for clues.

“If you were like the resident who called police, maybe, going about your normal duties, exercising, or may have seen something, heard something in the night, we’re asking that you call Miami Gardens Police Department,” Frasier said.

If you have any information on this death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

