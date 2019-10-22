Security guard shot outside SW Miami-Dade apartment complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard has been transported to the hospital after he was shot on the job outside of an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the Garden Walk Apartments, located in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 214th Street, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Tuesday.

The man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Anthony, another security guard working when the incident occurred, said he and the victim were attempting to chase away two trespassers inside of the gated community.

“I was on my way back to my post over there at this construction site and by the time I turn around I heard 10 shots go off,” said Anthony. “As I ran back over, I got my partner and me and my partner ran back over here. By the time I really even paid attention or anything I just let them go. I started chasing after the perp and he ran into the back of the building and jumped the gate.”

Anthony said the victim had been working as a security guard at the apartment complex for about three weeks.

