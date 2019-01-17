Security guard shot dead, another injured in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard was killed and another injured after a fight inside a Northwest Miami-Dade strip club led to a shooting.

Both men were on the job at the Booby Trap strip club when the incident occurred.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m., Thursday.

One of the guards, 31-year-old Jose Otero, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other guard, 46-year-old Eric Bauer, drove himself to a nearby hospital.

Bauer has since been released from the hospital.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from a fight they had broken up inside the club.

“I saw the fight, and everybody started running, and then I went to the back,” said witness Guillermo Canchan. “It was a group. They were fighting.”

“The guy who was in the fight came back and shot the security,” Canchan added.

The subjects that were fighting were kicked out by security guards and left the club in two separate vehicles. Officials believe the two subjects then returned minutes after and began shooting at the guards.

“They stop in front of the establishment, several individuals get off [and] open fire towards the establishment, striking one of the security personnel that’s standing outside and another additional security personnel,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Alvaro Zabaleta.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators were still on the scene, and the suspects remained at large.

“These individuals are obviously considered armed and dangerous. It was brazen what they did, just to come out and open fire that way, having total disregard of who they might strike, whether it’s a patron or an employee,” said Zabaleta.

If you have any information on this strip club shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

