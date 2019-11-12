Security guard charged after fatally shooting woman outside SW Miami-Dade strip mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard faced a judge Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Alejandro Cabrera-Cruz appeared in bond court and was charged with manslaughter.

He is accused of accidentally firing his weapon and shooting a 62-year-old woman at a strip mall in the area of Southwest 184th Street and 109th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The woman was transported to Jackson South Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Cabrera-Cruz is being held on a $25,000 bond and ordered to surrender his passport.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.