Security guard at Miami Gardens school arrested for altercation with student

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Norland Senior High security guard has been arrested for allegedly putting a student in a chokehold, slamming him multiple times and punching him on campus.

The 14-year-old student was left bruised and bleeding after police said he was attacked at a school by Miami Norland Senior High employee Torien Austin on Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, school surveillance video captured part of the incident as Austin pulled the student down the hallway in a chokehold.

Students told 7News about the brawl they saw at school between the student and employee.

“After I turned around a couple of inches I managed to see one good pop and blow,” said student Amauri Stewart. “Not like an ease punch. It was an actual blow out punch.”

Arrest records said the security guard choked the student and body slammed him about three or four times before he punched the student in the face.

The student had bruises and a busted lip after this incident.

Austin faced a judge in bond court on Thursday charged with child abuse.

Some students couldn’t believe the charges against Austin.

“Crazy ’cause he not that type of guy to do that,” said student Morris Burton. “I don’t see that in him. He’s not that type of guy.”

Another student at Miami Norland Senior High said Austin got along with everyone.

“He was cool with everybody,” he said. “I never know him to have beef with anybody. Like, he played basketball with us and all.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they’re taking this issue seriously and made the decision to fire Austin Thursday based off these alleged violent actions.

Some students agreed with the school system.

“That’s not part of your job description: to hurt people’s kids,” said student Stephen Jean-Baptist.. “You’re here to keep them safe.”

It is unclear what prompted the fight. Miami-Dade Schools is now launching their own investigation.

