AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man pulled out a gun and started shooting in the middle of the Aventura Mall, and it was all caught on camera, as newly released surveillance video showed.

The video, released Wednesday morning, captured people running for their lives and the injured on the floor, as well as police on the hunt for the shooter.

The terrifying scene unfolding on May 8. On that day, several cell phone videos surfaced showing the chaotic scenes inside the mall. Now 7News has the surveillance footage two days after Aventura Police made an arrest.

“You were arrested for three counts of attempted second-degree murder,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

Norman Lee Pickens appeared in bond court Tuesday, where his attorney requested a break on the bond.

The prosecutor responded by saying, “Three people were actually shot, this caused mass chaos, a manhunt within the mall. A very dangerous situation.”

According to police, it all began with an argument involving rival gang members out of Opa-Locka.

In the video, you are able see men arguing outside the Nordstrom department store. They briefly parted ways, but then a guy in a pink hooded sweatshirt grabs the arm of a man in a black sweat shirt, who turned around and started shooting.

The gunfire sparked panic in the mall, people ran and hid with stores locking their doors and police searching the mall for the shooter.

They tracked down and arrested their suspect months later, his bond being close to a million dollars.

“Three hundred thousand dollars on count one, $300,000 on count two, $300,000 on count three, that’s plus house arrest and stay away from Aventura Mall,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

