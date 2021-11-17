AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Mall security footage has been released two days after a man was arrested and charged for opened fire inside the mall.

Prosecutors said that a disagreement and shooting was rooted in a argument between two rival gangs. In the video from May 8 you are able to see two men arguing in front of the Nordstrom department store.

They briefly part ways, but then you can see a man in a pink hooded sweatshirt grab the arm of a man with a black sweatshirt, who then turned around and began to start shooting.

Three people were injured.

Norman Lee Pickens was charged with three attempts of second-degree murder. He asked the judge to give him a break on the bond.

The prosecutor said, “The allegations are that the defendant opened fire at Aventura Mall. The mall was very busy, it was right before Mother’s Day. Three people were actually shot. This caused mass chaos and manhunt within the mall.”

Pickens’ bond was set at $900,000, and if he bonds out. he would be put on house arrest and is unable to step foot inside the Aventura Mall.

