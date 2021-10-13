MIAMI (WSVN) - A section of downtown Miami has been shut down while police investigate a suspicious package.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the area of Northwest First Avenue, Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT! N.W. 1 Ave – 2 Ave & N.W. 1 – N.W. 2 St has been shut down due to a suspicious package. Please avoid the area as detectives continue their investigation. #downtownmiami pic.twitter.com/y2AZMN2Y69 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021

Northwest First and Second avenues and Northwest First and Second Street have been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes until the area has been cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.