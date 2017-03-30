Second undercover detective shot in NW Miami-Dade released from hospital

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An undercover Miami-Dade Police officer is home from the hospital after this week’s high-profile, ambush style attack in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Terrence White was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday afternoon.

White and fellow MDPD Detective Charles Woods were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Monday night, after they were both shot in an ambush-style attack while sitting inside of an unmarked police vehicle.

Woods was treated and released the following day.

Nineteen-year-old Damian Thompson, who is now behind bars without bail, is accused of pulling the trigger.

Thompson appeared before a judge, Thursday, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Three other suspects are also under arrest in connection to the case for assisting in the crime.

