Second teen arrested in death of SWMD father

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second teenager has been arrested in the death of a man who was found shot inside his Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Police charged 18-year-old Demar Turruellas with second-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Evelio Gainza.

Earlier, the victim’s daughter, 17-year-old Eveline Gainza was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

The body of her father was found Thursday, at his home near Southwest 161st Street and 141st Avenue.

He had been shot multiple times.

