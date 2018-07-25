Second suspect in death of XXXTentacion faces judge, enters not guilty plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second person accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion faced a judge as officials continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Boatwright entered a not guilty plea, Wednesday, to the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

Dedrick Williams also previously pleaded not guilty at an earlier court date.

Boatwright is one of the four men indicted after Onfroy was ambushed and killed outside Riva Motorsports, last month.

Deputies said a second suspected gunman, Treyvon Newsome, remains at large.

A grand jury found he possessed a gun during the robbery and shooting.

Officials are also searching for 22-year-old Robert Allen.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two other men, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

