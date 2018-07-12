Second man arrested in XXXTentacion murder faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second man arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion faced a judge Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Boatwright is charged with first-degree murder in the murder of the performer. Police said he and another gunman ambushed the rapper in June.

Police said they are searching for a person of interest, Robert Allen, who may be connected to the murder.

If you have any information on this third person, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

