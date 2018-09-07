Second man arrested in connection to Cooper City car burglaries

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward deputies have made a second arrest in a Cooper City car burglary.

Carlos Echemendia appeared before a judge in bond court Thursday.

The 18-year-old is facing six charges, including armed burglary.

Deputies say he and his accomplice, Joseph Peters, are both in custody.

Peters reportedly shot at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer when they were being chased.

Both suspects broke into three vehicles.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.