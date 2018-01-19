Second man arrested in shooting of Doral officer

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A second person has been arrested and charged in the shooting of an off-duty Doral Police officer during an attempted robbery.

According to a Miami-Dade Police report, 23-year-old Demetrius Jones was arrested Friday for his involvement in the armed robbery and shooting of Doral Police officer Gary King . Detectives said Jones was the second person arrested in this investigation.

Jones was identified by the victim via a photographic lineup and has been charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and burglary and aggravated battery.

The first subject arrested was 22-year-old Kionne Bell, who was given the same charges as Jones.

The armed robbery took place Tuesday outside King’s Palmetto Bay home. King was off-duty at the time.

Police said King was ambushed in his driveway after being followed home by the subjects. There was a struggle between the victim and one of the subjects for King’s gun, which went off, striking King in the arm.

King’s wife, meanwhile, came to the door when she heard the commotion. One of the subjects chased her, threw to the ground and punched in the face, police said. He took her Rolex watch and fled the scene.

The other subject ran off with King’s gun and wallet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported King to Jackson Memorial South. He sustained minor injuries.

King has returned home.

