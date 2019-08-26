Second largest python on record caught in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Another enormous reptile roundup in South Florida ended with the removal of a large reptile believed to be a threat to native wildlife.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted these photos on Facebook.

A member of the Python Action Team removed a Burmese python from Big Cypress Natural Preserve in the Everglades that was 17 feet, 9 inches.

This was the second largest reptile caught by the team.

The snakes are an invasive species and threaten native wildlife.

