MIAMI (WSVN) - New construction connected the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95.

A second lane is scheduled to open up on these connecting roads on Friday morning.

The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of a design project to provide more for drivers in the area.

This was originally set to open Thursday morning.

