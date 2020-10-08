Second elementary school student in Miami-Dade tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second Miami-Dade County Public Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week after schools reopened for in-person learning.

According to M-DCPS, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that a student at William Lehman Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

“In accordance with Miami-Dade County Public Schools protocols, the student who tested positive will remain home until the Health Department provides clearance for a return to school,” officials said.

The county said those who came into contact with the student will be notified and will remain home until they are cleared.

“Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols,” officials said. “The school community has been sent a notification about the case.”

The latest case comes two days after a student at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

7News spoke to a parent at the charter school on Thursday morning.

“I’m really confident with the school,” said the parent. “We know their procedures, so we’re just taking now the measures to be sure that they’re fine, and hopefully they can keep coming to the school for the rest of the year.”

Schools in Miami-Dade began reopening for in-person instruction on Monday.

The full statement from the school can be read below.

