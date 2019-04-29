Second child in fatal Deerfield Beach crash dies from injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old child who was injured in a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach has died from her injuries, her family said.

Annette Bennett, the child’s mother, posted to Facebook that her daughter, Keanna Ariel Bennett, had succumbed to her injuries, Monday night.

“Our little Keanna fought a good fight this past 24hrs,” the mother said in a Facebook post. “She gain her precious little wings 13mins ago. Thanks for all your prayers but it is DONE.”

Keanna’s 2-year-old sister, Akeena Bennett, died after the Toyota Corolla the two girls were riding in collided with a Kia on I-95 near Sample Road, Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the children, who were inside the Corolla, were not in a car seat, and it remains unclear if the children were wearing their seat belts.

Bennett said her and her husband were away for the weekend when they received the call notifying them of what happened.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, please click here.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.