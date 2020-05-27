Second case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - A second case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

Health officials confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday.

Experts said people get the virus after being bitten by an infected mosquito. While some people do not feel sick, those that do usually have a fever, headache and other body aches, as well as feeling fatigued.

Officials advise residents to remove standing water from garbage cans, old tires and buckets, as well as to cover their skin, wear pants and long sleeve shirts.

Residents can also cover their doors and windows with screens and use insect repellents with DEET to prevent mosquito bites from occurring.

