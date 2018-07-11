Second arrest made in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have made a second arrest in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 22-year-old Michael Boatwright.

Deputies said Boatwright is one of two armed men who confronted XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, in an apparent armed robbery on June 18. XXXTentacion was shot to death while he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach.

“He has been named as one of the two gunman who was involved in his murder,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter.

Detectives have also charged 22-year-old Dedrick Williams in the shooting. Williams is accused of driving the SUV that cut off XXXTentacion’s vehicle as he was leaving the business.

It is unclear if the suspects knew XXXTentacion was in the car or if they only intended to rob the passenger.

Boatwright was originally arrested July 5 on unrelated drug charges. However, on Tuesday, detectives served him with a warrant for the murder of XXXTentacion.

Boatwright will face a judge Thursday for the charges of first-degree murder.

Detectives are still seeking a third gunman as well as 22-year-old Robert Allen, a person of interest in the case.

“We have identified Boatwright as being one of the two gunmen who was involved in the murder. One is still at large,” said Carter. “We do have a person of interest, Robert Allen, who we are still looking for, and we’re still hoping that someone out there can provide information.”

Investigators also said Allen is wanted in Broward County for a probation violation for possession of flakka and carrying a concealed firearm.

If you have any information on XXXTentacion’s murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.