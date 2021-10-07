NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second person has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting at a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested 20-year-old Warneric Buckner.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

The shooting took place at the El Mula banquet hall on May 30.

Three people were injured and 20 others were injured.

Last month, police arrested 22-year-old Devonta Barnes who faces similar charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

