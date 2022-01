KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Another arrest made for the fire on the Southernmost point bouy.

Two men are being accused of vandalizing the Key West landmark on New Years Day by burning a Christmas tree on it.

Police arrested one man, 21 year-old David Perkins earlier this January.

The second person, 21 year-old Skylar Rae Jacobson was arrested Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.