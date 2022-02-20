FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale will be celebrating their love for their furry companions during their second annual Fur the Love Pet Fest.

With the event coinciding with National Love Your Pet Day, flower crowns and fur will ﬁll the air.

The mom and pup duo behind the award-winning Instagram @TourwithTeddy and blog “Living A Fairytail,” will be hosting the event once again.

New this year is the VIP bark brunch picnic featuring indie-acoustic tunes, courtesy of J.J. and the Florida Oranges band.

All event proceeds will benefit local pet rescues.

The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 20, at Las Olas Oceanside Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

