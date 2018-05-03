SeaWorld Orlando to open Sesame Street land in 2019

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Sesame Street is coming to SeaWorld!

SeaWorld Orlando has just announced they will open a new Sesame Street land in 2019, which will allow guests to meet their favorite characters and visit familiar places from the show.

“We are excited to transport our guests into the colorful and creative world of Sesame Street through immersive theming, character interactions and interactive play,” said SeaWorld Orlando President Jim Dean. “Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is an amazing addition to our park, providing more unique and memorable experiences for the entire family.”

According to Fox 35, guests will be able to check out Mr. Hooper’s store, visit Big Bird’s nest, stroll through Abby Cadabby’s garden, and sit on the famous 123 stoop.

The family-friendly land will feature an immersive play area with rides, wet and dry play areas, and interactive experiences, the park says.

The new Sesame Street will also host a daily parade, the first to grace SeaWorld Orlando.

“In partnering with Sesame Workshop, we are creating a land for guests to make an authentic connection that can only be found in hugging a furry friend or reading a book with Big Bird,” shared Amanda Trauger, Experience Design Manager for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is currently under construction, and is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

