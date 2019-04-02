SeaWorld Orlando receives autism-friendly certification

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - SeaWorld Orlando announced that they have been certified as an autism friendly park.

The park made the announcement, Tuesday, the same day as World Autism Day.

Today we announced that #SeaWorldOrlando is now an @IBCCES Certified Autism Center! We are committed to creating enjoyable experiences for all families on #WorldAutismDay and every day. pic.twitter.com/XGlRTk5o5e — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 2, 2019

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards certified the park as a “Certified Autism Center,” meaning park staff have received specialized training to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to cater to children with special needs.

The park also has a low sensory area and quiet rooms for guests who need a relief from sensory stimulation.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park also received a designation as a certified autism center in January, and last April, a SeaWorld sister park, Sesame Place, became the world’s first theme park designated as a certified autism center.

