SeaWorld Orlando receives autism-friendly certification

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - SeaWorld Orlando announced that they have been certified as an autism friendly park.
The park made the announcement, Tuesday, the same day as World Autism Day.
The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards certified the park as a “Certified Autism Center,” meaning park staff have received specialized training to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to cater to children with special needs.
The park also has a low sensory area and quiet rooms for guests who need a relief from sensory stimulation.
SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park also received a designation as a certified autism center in January, and last April, a SeaWorld sister park, Sesame Place, became the world’s first theme park designated as a certified autism center.
