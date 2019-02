ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartwarming moment between a dolphin and its trainers was captured on camera.

The video shows Diego, a 21-year-old dolphin, giving his two trainers, Ashley and Tiffany, kisses on the cheek.

Since being posted online, the video has received over 20 million views and has been shared over 450,000 times.

