SeaWorld, Busch Gardens temporarily offering free admission for children 5 and under

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Taking the kids to SeaWorld and Busch Gardens is a bit less expensive now.

From now through Dec. 31, children 5 years old and younger can attend SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for free.

The deal also allows children 5 and younger to visit Adventure Island and Aquatica for free.

The deal is only valid for Florida residents, and parents must register online by Feb. 3 and visit the park by March 31 to redeem the deal.

Parents will have to verify their child’s age through either a birth certificate or a passport.

