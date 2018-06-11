SeaWorld bans plastic bags, straws in its theme parks

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - SeaWorld is banning plastic from its parks, just days after performing a life-saving operation on a sea turtle with plastic debris stuck in its abdomen.

The company announced on Friday that the new plastic ban is effective immediately, prompting the removal of plastic bags, straws and cup lids from its parks.

“We’ve seen first-hand the horrific damage that plastic pollution causes to animals,” said Jon Peterson, manager of rescue operations at SeaWorld Orlando. “Some studies have indicated that more than half of sea turtles out in the wild ingest some form of plastic. In fact, just this week, we performed surgery on a rescued sea turtle who became ill from ingesting plastic and other ocean debris.”

The move affects all 12 of its theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

“We see the harmful effects of plastic pollution in the animals we rescue and rehabilitate, and therefore, recognize the importance of doing our part to curb plastic pollution,” said John Reilly, interim chief executive officer for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

The parks are now offering paper straws upon request, and selling cloth bags starting at $0.99. Those not wishing to buy a cloth bag can purchase a paper bag for $0.10, or carry their purchases without a bag.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.