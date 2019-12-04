Seasonal UPS employee accused of going back to steal packages after dropping them off

MIAMI (WSVN) - A seasonal worker for UPS has been arrested after he was accused of returning to steal packages that he had helped drop off.

Police arrested 18-year-old Emmanuel Lamont Reggin Jr. Tuesday, charging him with third-degree grand theft, which is a felony.

According to police, Reggin was a seasonal employee for UPS and would help the full-time driver unload packages at various locations.

Police said on Monday that Reggin helped unload 5,500 packages at a company near 190th Street and Fifth Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade.

While unloading the truck, police said surveillance video showed Reggin grabbing several packages containing two Kindles, an iPad and a Surface Pro tablet and placing them in and under dumpsters at the business when his coworker was not looking.

Detectives said after stashing the items, Reggin came back later in the evening after he had clocked out and picked them up.

Police said Reggin repeated the process the following day when he returned to help unload more packages at the business. This time, he placed two boxes under the dumpster. The boxes contained a laptop and two PlayStation 4s.

However, the business manager was alerted to the boxes under the dumpsters and checked surveillance cameras where he saw Reggin committing the act.

Reggin was taken into custody and police said the stolen items were found at his home.

UPS has since released a statement on the 18-year-old’s arrest that read in part, “UPS is working with law enforcement, and the person in question is no longer employed by the company.”

Reggin’s uncle and sister were in court while he made his first appearance.

“At 18, you got a chance to work, and then you go and allegedly do something pretty stupid stealing the packages,” Judge Mindy Glazer said. “I don’t know if that’s the path in life you want to take, but I would think not. I would think you would want to stay out of trouble, get a good job and have a nice life. Good luck to you, sir.”

If convicted, Reggin could face up to five years in prison.

Reggin is being held on $10,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

