Seasonal UPS employee accused of going back to steal packages after dropping them off

MIAMI (WSVN) - A seasonal worker for UPS has been arrested after he was accused of going back to steal packages he helped dropped off.

Police arrested 18-year-old Emmanuel Lamont Reggin Jr, Tuesday, charging him with third degree grand theft.

According to police, Reggin was a seasonal employee for UPS and would help the full-time driver unload packages at various locations.

Police said on Monday, Reggin helped unload 5,500 packages at a company near 190th Street and 5th Avenue in North Miami-Dade. While unloading the truck, Reggin grabbed several packages containing two Kindles, an iPad and a Surface Pro tablet and placed them under dumpsters at the business.

Detectives said after stashing the items, Reggin came back later in the evening and picked them up.

Police said Reggin repeated the process the following day when he returned to help unload more packages at the business. This time, he placed two boxes under the dumpster. The boxes contained a laptop and two PlayStation 4s.

However, the business manager was alerted to the boxes under the dumpsters and checked surveillance cameras where he saw Reggin committing the act.

Reggin was taken into custody and police said the stolen items were found at his home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.