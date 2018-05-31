Search underway for woman who stole sunglasses from Coral Gables store

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are looking for a woman who stole several pairs of sunglasses from a store in Coral Gables.

Surveillance footage shows a blonde woman slowly and meticulously stealing different pairs of expensive sunglasses from I Designs Eyeglasses located along Miracle Mile, Wednesday afternoon.

“Every time that I just took my eyes off her, she was putting glasses in her purse,” said Vanessa Arango, an employee at the store. “She did it in a way that I didn’t see her doing it. Sometimes, you have to see the video twice to see how fast she took it.”

At one point in the footage, the woman can be seen trying on two pairs of expensive sunglasses while looking in a mirror. When she walks back to the stand, only one pair is returned.

“She just quickly removed the tag, threw it on the floor and put it in her bag,” said Arango. “She knows exactly what she had to remove in order not to be exposed.”

In total, the woman allegedly made off with four pairs of designer frames worth almost $2,000.

Employees at the store said the woman has a distinct cross tattoo on her ankle.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

