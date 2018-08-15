Search underway for woman accused of scamming elderly victim for $3,500

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police are looking for a woman accused of scamming an elderly victim out of $3,500.

Police said the woman communicated with the 78-year-old victim in July under the guise of being an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to officials, the subject told the elderly victim that she needed to send $3,500 to bail out her grandson from jail.

The woman instead used the money to buy items at a Walmart on Hillsboro Boulevard.

If you have any information on this scammer’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.