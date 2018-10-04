Search underway for well-dressed arsonist linked to Hollywood house fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who was captured on surveillance video setting a fire outside of a home in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the subject drove up in a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz to the residence, located along the 1100 block of Jefferson Street, in the city’s South Lake section, at around 3 a.m., Monday.

The security footage showed the man, seen wearing a dinner jacket, approaching the front steps. Once he arrived at the front door, he moved out of the camera’s range. Seconds later, there was a flash, followed by the perpetrator running away.

Officials said the subject’s formal attire is unusual for this type of incident.

“Yeah, you don’t see something like this very often,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

A closer look at the video showed the subject holding some kind of container in his hand.

Moments after he ran off, the video shows the subject returning to the front steps.

“He goes back to the doorway and tries to light it on fire again,” said Grossman.

Officials said the house, used as an Airbnb, was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators are attempting to determine the arsonist’s identity and the motive behind his actions.

“The owner’s from out of state, and no one was actually home when it happened, so it is a bit of a mystery,” said Grossman.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

