NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating several crooks who vandalized several vehicles in North Miami Beach.

The vehicles were targeted near Northeast 163rd Street and 16th Avenue, Wednesday night.

If you know anything about the damaged vehicles, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

