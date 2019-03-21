Search underway for thieves who stole air bags in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for thieves after at least 16 air bags were stolen from vehicles in Davie.

Davie Police said the thefts have taken place for several days in the early morning and overnight hours near Sterling Road, just south of Interstate 595.

“It’s horrible. It makes me very upset, and to think that approximately 20 people in this area also were victims,” said Diana, one of the victims of the thefts.

The vehicles targeted have reportedly all been Hondas.

Police said the thieves may have entered the cars in the same way, as victims have found their door locks stripped apart.

The victims now face hundreds of dollars in repairs.

“The lifesaving device is for my safety. In case anything happens, what am I gonna use?” said victim Nahomie Herard.

Davie Police believe there is a market for the air bags and advise Honda owners to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

