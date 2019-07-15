Search underway for thieves who punched gas station clerk in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating some thieves who are accused of punching a gas station clerk in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the clerk at a 7-Eleven was punched in the mouth after trying to stop a pair of thieves from stealing beer at the store, Monday.

The same gas station, located near Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street, was robbed back in February in an unrelated case.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.