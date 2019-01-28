Search underway for teens last seen at Miami Metrorail station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 15-year-old Luna Aguilar and 15-year-old Dominick Viti were last seen Monday morning.

Aguilar was reported missing from 500 NW 36th St., and Viti was reported missing from 250 NE 25th St.

We need your assistance locating both juveniles (Luna Aguilar & Dominick Viti). Luna is reported missing from 500 NW 36 St & Dominick is reported missing from 250 NE 25 St. Both are known to be suicidal. If you come into contact with them, please call us at 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/D2pHUyA5bN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 28, 2019

Officials said the teens are known to be suicidal and believed to be in a relationship.

Surveillance photos captured them at the Allapattah Metrorail Station in Miami.

Aguilar stands 5 feet 1 inch or 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 124 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, white Adidas sneakers and was carrying a white and black backpack.

Viti stands 6 feet tall, has blond hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a royal blue Polo shirt, khaki pants and gray Adidas sneakers.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

