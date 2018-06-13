Search underway for subjects connected to tire thefts in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a group of thieves in connection to at least eight cases of tire thefts in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Residents in the area woke up to the thefts, Tuesday morning, and found several vehicles left on bricks with the rims and tires removed.

“At 7 a.m., we walk our dog and find the car in this condition,” said Elva Funes, one of the victims of the theft.

According to multiple neighbors and home surveillance footage, they were all hit one after the other from around 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“They got in, they got out in four minutes and took it all,” said Sebastian Quinteros, one of the victims of the theft.

A home surveillance camera captured two vehicles rolling up to the home of one unsuspecting victim.

On the video, at least four people appear to exit the vehicles before they get to work on the victim’s car. They then flee the scene with the tires and rims in the trunk of the getaway vehicle.

“They took all four. They didn’t really care much,” said Quinteros.

Residents told 7News the neighborhood has security guards patrolling the area throughout the night.

“What happened to the security people that we pay 24 hours a day to monitor this place and ride around?” said Funes. “They would have knocked on our door when they see the car in blocks.”

For most residents, it’ll take several days to get replacement tires. Some are looking at an insurance deductible of around $1,000.

“I can’t go to work,” said Quinteros. “I work an hour and a half away, so I’m not gonna take an Uber that far.”

Above all, residents now feel their sense of security has been lost.

“It makes you feel a little upset, unsafe,” said Quinteros.

“I want to catch these guys,” added Funes.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

