Search underway for subject in connection with Miami bank robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

Miami Police responded to a call just before 3 p.m. of a man demanding money from a teller at a TD Bank branch near Southeast 11st Street and Brickell Avenue.

The subject is said to have gotten away with $2,000.

Surveillance footage showed a white, heavy set man in a gray shirt carrying a black bag.

FBI officials said a similar looking subject attempted to rob another bank in the area but was unsuccessful.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

